From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, said his administration was poised to build, furnish and deliver the best campus of the Nigerian Law School in Port Harcourt.

The governor gave the assurance at the ceremony marking the official flag-off of civil engineering works for the establishment of the law campus at Rumueme Town of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Saturday.

Governor Wike noted how Rivers people had hailed his idea and eventful decision to request for a campus of the Nigerian Law School to be located in Port Harcourt.

He said: “People are saying what a wonderful project; what a wonderful decision that we took. I’m sure every Rivers man and woman, even persons who have clear heart who are not going to play politics will know that the decision of siting Law School campus in Port Harcourt is very key.

“Not only will it help to reduce the number of those who ordinarily will not have had the opportunity of going to law school at the time they finish their law programme at the university, it will improve the economy of the state. It will also create employment for our people.”

Governor Wike noted the importance of the Yenagoa Campus of the Nigerian Law School to the South-South region, but observed that even together with the other existing five campuses; there was still lack of carrying capacity for law students that are due for such training.

The governor said the Port Harcourt campus would be part of the contribution of the State government to legal education in the country.

He particularly acknowledged the apolitical consideration given to his request by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) despite his being a major critic of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

The governor also handed over the certificate of occupancy of the land on which the campus is being built and the land where the staff quarters would be built opposite the Hotel Presidential to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Governor Wike also announced that the Rivers State government had approved subvention for the running of the Law School for the next four years.

