Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State will be honoured with the award of “The Governor of the Year Award” by the Law Students’ Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN) during their national convention scheduled for Friday, September 11 in Abuja.

In a letter jointly signed by the National President and Assistant Secretary General of LAWSAN, Emmanuel Eze Nwobodo and Nafisa Abdullahi, respectively, the law students disclosed that the award, which they said was unanimously endorsed, was in recognition of Governor Ugwuanyi’s track-record and contribution to leadership and Nigerian legal education.

The students listed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Ababakar Malami as past awardees even as they appreciated Ugwuanyi for the bursary allowance his administration recently granted to 246 students of the state at the Nigeria Law School, among other remarkable contributions to the legal profession as well as Nigerian Legal Education.