From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

In an effort to lower maternal mortality and other maternity-related difficulties among poor women as well as support and provide intervention in the areas of need, the Abuja branch of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has adopted the Labour Ward of the Gwarinpa General Hospital.

This was announced by International Director FIDA, Ezinwa Okoroafor, Friday, during its hospital visit and adoption of FIDA Abuja ward at Gwarinpa General Hospital, as part of activities of the 2022 FIDA (Nigeria) Abuja branch Law week with the theme: Addressing the concept of gender justice in Nigeria.

Okoroafor emphasized that no woman should lose her life while contributing to national growth and that the act had become necessary to safeguard the lives of women who face the risk of giving birth. She defined it as service to the country.

“As part of FIDA adopt a ward initiative FIDA Abuja is considering the Labour ward and I thought that it’s apt because each time a woman gives birth she puts her life on the line.

“Giving birth is a service to the nation to national development so we don’t want a situation where a woman puts her life on the line because she wants to contribute to nation building and that’s why we are adopting this labour ward and FIDA is contributing in ensuring that every woman who gives birth as much as possible, the incidents of death arising from giving birth and other maternity issues is reduced.

“While FIDA adopts a ward we call on well meaning Nigerians within and outside Abuja to come together to see what can be done to improve the facilities here because where the hospital works the society is better for it and everybody benefits; women, children and men also.

“FIDA exists to protect the interests of women and children and this is based on the realization that the happiness of the home and strenght of society depend on the wellbeing of women and children so when women and children are happy the home is happy and the society is better for it,” she added.

Okoroafor emphasized once more the importance of victims of Gender Based Violence (GBV) speaking up and seeking assistance, lamenting the fact that perpetrators have persisted because many cases were not reported due to stigma.

“Women should not listen to platitudes or give in to pleas when they suffer GBV because when we allow the laws take its course and people are properly sanctioned for doing the wrongful thing then the likelihood of a repeat is reduced. So we advise women to speak up so that whoever violates is appropriately sanctioned,” she stressed.

Earlier, the Chairperson FIDA Abuja branch, Chibuzor Maureen Nwosu, explained that the FCT chapter of FIDA decided to adopt the labour ward because lots of indigent women from Karmo, Gwagwa, Idu axis use the hospital.

“We choose this hospital because a lot of indigent women needing help assess this hospital, we come to create awareness with regards GBV and we have taken notes of some of the needs of the hospital which we will follow up to support.

“Government should try their best in helping the general hospital because most indigent masses come here and they can’t afford private hospitals so it should be equipped and adequate provisions made for it,” she said.

While receiving FIDA delegation, the Chief Medical Director and consultant gynecologist, Halima Bello, disclosed that many victims of GBV assess the hospital, she however expressed worry that they most times don’t speak out to get the right help for fear of stigmatization.

“We see a lot of patients that suffer gender violence and a lit of patients don’t want to talk for stigmatization and some families also shield victims but I think victims should speak out so they can get help because we have sap centers and special units to handle such cases.

“We are honoured to know that FIDA have interest in the health system we appreciate that they have pledged to assist women in the maternity ward and other structural challenges in this facility.

“Government cannot do this alone, when we’ll meaning NGO’s and philanthropists come to help Government to do things it’s laudable and a lot will be achieved. There is a lot of commitment by the government but doing more is not too much to ask for,” she said.

According to Chioma Onyenucheya Uko, the chairperson of FIDA Abuja 2022 Law Week, the visit is in keeping with FIDA’s commitment to humanitarianism and charitable giving. She also noted that adopting the Labour ward was done to help the government make sure that women receive the best medical care possible, particularly during childbirth.

The hospital faces structural problems like leaky roofs, humidity, cramped wards, and a shortage of medical equipment to treat the throngs of patients who come to the facility every day.