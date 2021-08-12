Lawal, in a condolence letter to the staff and management of the radio station, also said Ajiboye was a worthy son of Ekiti State, who showed the attributes of dignity and honour Ekiti people are known for.

“I, His Excellency, Dr Sikiru Tae Lawal, on behalf of myself, my family and political associates wish to commiserate with the founder, management and staff of Fresh FM group of stations on the untimely demise of the General Manager of the Ado-Ekiti station, Mr David Ajiboye.

“To say Ajiboye’s death is shocking is an understatement given the fact that one would expect such a bubbling young man, who had the world at his feet, to live longer and make more positive contributions to the noble profession of journalism, our dear state, Ekiti, of which he was an indigene and Nigeria at large.

“Since life is not really about how long but how well, we take solace in the fact that Ajiboye lived a fulfilled life. He also proved himself to be a dedicated, committed and focused professional.

“While he was with the Nigerian Tribune Newspaper, he shone like a Northern Star, as he was outstanding as an Entertainment Writer. He eventually became a publicist to Dr Yinka Ayefele.

“He was a very hardworking, creative and resourceful journalist which earned him the confidence of his boss to head the Fresh FM, Ado-Ekiti.

“During his period as the GM of Fresh FM Ado-Ekiti, he displayed expertise and sound knowledge in broadcast and entertainment journalism which made the station to be outstanding in news reporting and other programmes. He made the station to become the darling of Ekiti people within one year of its existence.

“My heartfelt condolences also go to his immediate family members and I pray that God will give them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the letter read.

Lawal, the leading governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ekiti 2022 election, prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.