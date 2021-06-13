Former Nigerian midfielder Garba Lawal has faulted Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr over the team’s unimpressive performance in the friendly against fierce rivals, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Recall that in the double-header friendly game against Cameroon in Austria, the Super Eagles were beaten 1-0 before being forced to a goalless draw in the second game.

In an exclusive chat with Soccernet.ng, Lawal said Rohr failed to show his technical capacity, saying that there was no excuse for their poor display, which, according to him, could hurt their 2022 World Cup qualification chances.

“The Super Eagles performance in the last two international friendly games they played against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon was not too impressive,” Lawal told Soccernet.