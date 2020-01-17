Billy Graham Abel, Yola

One of APC’s frontline campaigners for power to be returned to the South West in 2023 and an aspirant for the office of the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Lawal, has singled out the embattled APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomole, as the Achilles heel within the APC that would rob the party of victory at the polls in 2023 if he continues with his culture of imposition.

Lawal said that Oshiomole’s slippery ways since the 2019 election were actions succinctly but surely masterminding the downfall of APC saying, the national chairman of the party is forcefully robbing the party of any semblance of internal democracy.

Ahmed lawal made the remarks in a chat with our correspondent over the weekend.

Lawal, said, APC is still crouching under the overbearing high-handedness of the national chairman, which cost the party damages during the 2019 general elections and all well-meaning party members should as a matter of necessity halt the chairman’s dragging of the party towards anarchy by his alleged gangsterism and leadership style.

Lawan said: “As an aspirant vying for the national secretary’s position of my party, (APC), there is nothing sadder, undemocratic and counter-progressive than to hear that one man thinks he has power to unilaterally give out a position as important as the national secretary of our great party to someone he wants without recourse to party guidelines, procedures and decorum; when some of us are all getting ready for a fair contest.

“I don’t have problem with Arc Waziri Bulama emerging winner in a fair contest because that is what democracy prescribes and the culture democracy upholds.

“Anything other than that is a travesty, a contravention of the constitution of the party which does not allow the national chairman to be giving out national offices of our party as if they are his personal effects.”

Lawal added that “if APC wants to return to its winning ways and to the culture that first brought it into power, then this illegal action of disregard for the North East must be reversed, an open internal democratic process initiated without Oshiomole’s involvement since he is already partial and all eligible candidates should be allowed to campaign for the office across the country to determine the authentic national secretary of the party, because this is an absolute joke.”

Lawan who made the move to fill the vacant office of the national secretary of the party said, APC National Working Committee (NWC) led by Oshiomhole took a rickety decision that is capable of engendering disharmony among the party faithful.

Lawal called on the NWC of the party to be wary of taking decisions capable of undermining the overall objectives of the party, breaking the party apart or causing some embarrassing outcome like the ones that put the party in the unsavoury conundrum it is struggling to wade through now.

Lawal added that “a well-structured process of election should be put in place to fill the vacant office, or a wide consultation should be done to bring out a consensus party national secretary and not through the anti-democratic process of the national chairman.

“Alternatively, the NWC should have given the office on acting capacity to somebody within the NWC and not someone completely outside since there is an assistant secretary who could hold the office.

“As a candidate vying for this office, I should have been consulted before decision of this magnitude should be reached; all of us in the entire North East should have decided who becomes the next party national secretary and not Oshiomhole.

”Bulama’s imposition is a sign of his lack of capacity and it would lead to a major crack that the party may not recover from it.”