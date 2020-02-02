Katsina United’s Tasiu Lawal scored his eighth goal this term to move ahead of other contenders for the prestigious Eunisell Boot as the race for the award gathers momentum in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Lawal scored his side’s only goal in their 1-0 victory over FC Ifeanyi Ubah to confirm his readiness for Eunisell Boot business following the completion of match day 17 proceedings.

Coming behind Lawal are Plateau United’s Ibrahim Mustapha and Israel Abia, who recently concluded a transfer from Sunshine Stars to Rangers.

The duo are on seven goals.

Akwa United’s Ndifreke Effiong scored a brace against Heartland to join Enyimba’s Victor Mbaoma on six goals to boost competition for the Eunisell Boot, ahead of the mid-season break.

Instituted by West Africa’s largest independent chemicals, oil and gas engineering solutions company, Eunisell, the Eunisell Boot, celebrates outstanding players in the NPFL and raises interest amongst Nigerians to grow a new fan base for top stars and the league.

Different winners have claimed the Eunisell Boot since inception in 2018 with Junior Lokosa, now with African champions, Esperance, as inaugural winner.