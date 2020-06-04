Moshood Adebayo

The Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal, may have resigned his appointment from the cabinet of Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu.

This was in his bid to become a first-class Lagos monarch, precisely, the Oniru of Iru.

Although, there has not been any official confirmation from his office, Daily Sun gathered that the action of the former aide-de-camp (ADC) to the National leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, was in line with government’s guidelines.

Details later.