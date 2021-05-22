Former Nigerian midfielder Garba Lawal has urged Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr to use players that are at his disposal and not complain of the timing of the International friendly against Mexico.

The friendly games in June (against Cameroon) and July (Mexico) have been arranged to prepare the team for the rescheduled 2022 World Cup qualifying matches in September.The game against Mexico will be the sixth encounter between the two nations at senior level, four of which have ended in draws.

The only win has gone to Mexico, when they triumphed 2-1 in a US Gold Cup encounter in Texas) on 24 June 1995.

However, on Thursday, the German tactician lamented that the game’s timing would not enable him to count on the services of his first-team players.

Reacting to Rohr’s comment, ‘Chindo’ as he was fondly called during his playing days with the senior national team, told Soccernet.ng that he should use the opportunity to invite some of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) players for the Mexico game.