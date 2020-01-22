Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has condemned the execution of the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Adamawa State, Lawan Andimi, by Boko Haram insurgents.

The council described the killing as barbaric, provocative and a flagship example of man inhumanity to man. It said the latest action by the insurgents was capable of making the country ungovernable and inciting Christians against Muslims in Nigeria.

NSCIA spokesman, Aselemi Ibrahim, in a statement released in Abuja, on Wednesday, cautioned CAN against unguarded comments and statements, so as not to play into the antics of the enemy.

He said: “We should think through and be sure that our comments are in the interest of national peace, security, and cohesion. We want to state unequivocally that we are committed to a united Nigeria, where everyone is protected and free to practise his/her religion without any encumbrances.”

The NSCIA called on Federal Government and the security apparatus to be alive to their constitutional responsibilities of protection of lives and properties.

Recall that leadership of CAN, in response to the execution of Pastor Lawan Andimi, accused the Federal Government and its agents of working with insurgents, secretly or otherwise, to exterminate Christians in Nigeria.

It said the consistent attacks on Christians and its communities, particularly in northern Nigeria was a pointer that “enemies” have risen against Christians in Nigeria.

Late Pastor Andimi was taken away some weeks ago when Boko Haram insurgents invaded their community in Adamawa state. While in captivity, he made passionate appeals to CAN and the Federal Government to secure his release.

CAN Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Kwamkur Samuel Vondip, in a statement released in Abuja, on Tuesday, confirmed that CAN made several efforts within its powers to secure the safe release of the pastor but could not because it lacked military powers to do so.

He said: “We are fast losing hope in the government’s ability to protect Nigerians especially Christians who have become endangered species under its watch. We strongly appealed to the international community and developed nations, notably, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Israel, and others, to please come to our aid, especially Nigerian Christians so we won’t be eliminated one by one,” he said.