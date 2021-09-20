By Bimbola Oyesola

The Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello, alongside other dignitaries, are expected to be part of the 40th anniversary celebration of the Labour Writers Association (LAWAN), in Lagos.

The event, with the theme, “Growing Insecurity and Unemployment: The Way Forward,” will hold on October 21, 2021, at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja.

Aimed at celebrating the contributions of labour writers to the development of the nation in the last 40years, the ceremony is expected to attract labour and political leaders, who have struggled all their life to make the country meaningful for Nigerians.

A statement issued by the chairman of the association, Mrs. Bimbola Oyesola, said she is confident that the quality of speakers expected at the event would be able to proffer solutions to the myriads of security challenges confronting the nation.

According her, there cannot be a better time for Nigeria than now to have such programme that will address insecurity as it affects job creation, inflation and general economic disruptions that is almost bringing the nation to its kneels.

“Over the years, Labour Writers from print, online and electronic media have been vigorously involved in trying to proffer solutions to the various crises rocking all parts of the nation.

“In the last 40 years, LAWAN, as a body, has remained an unwavering pillar of support to the organised labour, the people and government bridging every communication gap among the three parties.

“I recall that our commitment to ensure the best for workers and Nigerians in general has seen the founders of this association as well as those currently on ground putting their energies forward to achieve this in the face of several crises between organised labour and employers.

“I have no doubt that the array of dignitaries expected, will speak truth to power and create a pathway for the government to find a lasting solution to the intractable security challenges that our dear country has unfortunately found itself.”

Also expected at the event are NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, TUC President, Quadri Olaleye, other labour unions’ leaders, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, some members of the House, among others.

