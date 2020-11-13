Saturday, Novemeber 7, 2020 will remain memorable and evergreen in the minds of the people of Sokoto as political gladiators and leaders across the country converged on the seat of the caliphate for the wedding ceremony of the son of former Governor of Kebbi State and Senator representing Kebbi Central Senatorial District, Adamu Aliero, Suleiman and daughter of former Governor of Zamfara State and Senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial District, Ahmed Yerima, Fatima.

In attendance at the colourful ceremony were President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmed Lawan, Governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, Governors of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, states, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Senator Abubakar Bagudu and Alhaji Bello Matawalle respectively, Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, other principal officers of the National Assembly, Ministers and business moguls.