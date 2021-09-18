From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Senate President, Sen Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Farouq Yahaya, have charged Nigerians to be involved in the task of securing the country.

They appealed to Nigerians not to abandon the Federal Government in the fight against insecurity ravaging the country.

Both spoke on Saturday in Iyin Ekiti, when the Senate President was being conferred with the chieftaincy title of Akorewolu of Iyin Ekiti by Oluyin, Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaye.

Lawan, who represents Yobe North, stormed the town in the company of over 30 senators, including the Federal Lawmaker representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who donated a Coaster Bus to the Oluyin-in-Council.

Lawan, who thanked the monarch for the honour, said: ‘The 9th Senate has done what we need to do to make Nigeria great. Our leaders who set a vision for the country came from different constituencies, backgrounds, religious inclinations, but they had a vision that Nigeria should be the best in Africa.

‘Challenges were faced, but those leaders dealt with some of them and subdued them. Other subsequent leaders also had the vision to make Nigeria a country that will be progressive.

‘Today, we are facing some challenges. like our former leaders used to do, we are also dealing with these challenges. The present Senate is dealing with the challenges facing the country despite our political and religious differences.

‘Now, we are facing security challenges all over the country. Political, religious and traditional leaders must come together. Whether the problem is predominant in the Northwest or Northeast or Southwest or East, all hands must be on the deck to resolve all these challenges.

‘As a matter of urgency, we should come together as a people and deal with these challenges, most of them if not all of them and make Nigeria a great country. No part of Nigeria can entirely face the problems facing the country and tackle them all.’

Lawan described Bamidele as a reliable politician, who values integrity, propriety, professionalism and the development of the country, especially Ekiti State.

‘The Senate had passed a bill establishing a medical university here in Iyin Ekiti through a bill sponsored by Senator Bamidele. I will make sure I lobby President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the bill so that the university can take off in time.’

Also speaking about the dreaded insecurity situation facing Nigeria, Chief of Army Staff Gen Yahaya said the Nigerian Army is working tirelessly to secure the country by containing the activities of terrorists and bandits, killing and kidnapping the citizens, thereby subjecting the country to unnecessary chaos and panic.

‘The Armed Forces are doing their best to secure the nation and we will continue in the task of making Nigeria free from this present situation.

‘Security is a business of everybody, all stakeholders, particularly the community leaders. It is the responsibility of every Nigerian. We appeal to Nigerians to join us in the task of securing the nation.

‘We are ready to work with other sister agencies to secure our nation. We are also tapping from the experiences of those that had served before us in the Armed Forces to guide us in my present task of securing the nation,’ Gen Yahaya said.

Addressing his constituency, the Senator representing Ekiti Central, Opeyemi Bamidele said he would continue to work hard to attract dividends of democracy to Ekiti State.

Bamidele applauded the leadership of the Senate for the glowing passion to bring development to all the 109 Senatorial districts across the country.

