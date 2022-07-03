President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has sent his condolences to the Chairman, Yobe State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Mohammed Gadaka, over the death of his mother, Hajia Hauwa.
Commiserating with the government and people of Yobe State on the passing of the centenarian, Lawan described it as a great loss to the entire people of the state.
In the condolence message signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, Senator Lawan said: “I commiserate with the Chairman of our party in Yobe State, Alhaji Mo- hammed Gadaka, over the death of his mother.
“The centenarian lived an impactful life, a life of care for her children and community. She will be sorely missed.”
He prayed to Allah to grant the deceased Aljannah Firdaus, and also comfort her loved ones.
