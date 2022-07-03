Commiserating with the government and people of Yobe State on the passing of the centenarian, Lawan described it as a great loss to the entire people of the state.

In the condolence message signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, Senator Lawan said: “I commiserate with the Chairman of our party in Yobe State, Alhaji Mo- hammed Gadaka, over the death of his mother. “The centenarian lived an impactful life, a life of care for her children and community. She will be sorely missed.” He prayed to Allah to grant the deceased Aljannah Firdaus, and also comfort her loved ones.