The Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, has congratulated Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, on his second anniversary in office.

In a release made available to Sunday Sun, the Senate President commended the sterling performance of the state government in the last two years.

He said: “Your Excellency, you have been leading our state with commitment, integrity, honesty and great ideas. Your energy and dedication to duty have made you a great achiever and a blessing to our state.

“Your success in providing infrastructure across the state, creating employment opportunities and supporting the Federal Government to improve the security situation, amongst others have been quite remarkable.

He, therefore, enjoined the people of the state to continue to give their support to the administration.