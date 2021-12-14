From Fred Itua, Abuja

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, lambasted critics and the media opposed to the purchase of multi-billion naira vehicles for senators and members of the House of Representatives.

Lawan, who is the chairman of the National Assembly, spoke during a programme organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja.

In a paper tagged: “The Legislature, Legislative Mandate and the People- The Reality and Public Perception”, at the maiden Distinguished Parliamentarians’ Lecture, 2021, the Yobe-born lawmaker, who frowned at the wrong perception of the National Assembly, which he claimed was created by the media, queried why less scrutiny is given to the other two arms of Government- Executive and Judiciary.

He said civil servants from an assistant director were entitled to official cars but wondered why lawmakers who were elected by the people should be denied such privileges.

“The argument against purchase of official vehicles for legislators is at best counter-intuitive and at worse malicious and intended to turn the public against lawmakers.

“If civil servants from the rank of an assistant director and above are entitled to official vehicles and some ministers have convoys of cars, why is the allocation of a Toyota Camry for members of the House of Representatives and a Land Cruiser to senators such a hideous proposition?”

On salaries and other renumerations earned by lawmakers, Lawan claimed that senators are paid N1.5 million and members of the House of Representatives N1.3 million monthly. He added that a senator earns N13 million quarterly to run office expenses. Lawan’s position, is, however, at variance with that of former senator, Shehu Sani, who in 2018, said senators were paid N13.5 monthly as allowances.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented at the event by the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustafa, urged Professor Abubakar Suleiman-led NILDS to sustain the lectures.

Director-General of NILDS, Professor Suleiman, in his earlier remarks, said the biannual event will create a platform, through which lawmakers and those from other arms of Government can rub minds.

