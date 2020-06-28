The Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, has denied the media report alleging that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management has allocated N-Power recruitment slots to him and other lawmakers.

He urged the members of the public to disregard the fake and malicious publication in its entirety, describing it as baseless and frivolous.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, reads in part: “It should be noted that the fairytale only blandly and obliquely claimed that some lawmakers printed out application forms from the portal of the scheme but failed to provide any evidence that this was to fill the speculated allocated slots.

“We wish to stress that neither the Senate President nor this office has anything to do with the purported slots mischievously credited by the publication to the Senate President.

“We firmly restate that the story in reference is malicious and should be disregarded.”