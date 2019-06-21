Fred Itua, Abuja

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has rescinded the appointment of Mr. Festus Adedayo as his special adviser on Media and Publicity.

No replacement has been named yet.

His sack came few days after Lawan announced him as his image maker, alongside his chief of staff and other aides.

The sack of Adedayo, who was yet to resume duties, may not be unconnected with the backlash and condemnation which trailed his appointment, especially by supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammed Isa, no official reason was given.

“The office of the President of the Senate has reviewed the appointment of Mr. Festus Adedayo as special adviser, Media and Publicity to the President of the Senate and decided to rescind its decision on the appointment, and wishes Mr. Adebayo the best in his future endeavours,” Isa said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie 0mo-Agege, has approved the appointments of Dr. Otive Igbuzor as his chief of staff and Mr. Yomi Odunuga as special adviser, Media and Publicity.

He also announced the appointment of Ms. Lara Owoeye-Wise as senior special assistant on Electronic and New Media.

Omo-Agege, in a statement he personally signed and released by his office, in Abuja, yesterday, he explained that the appointments, which were with immediate effect, were based on merit.

Igbuzor is Founding Executive Director of the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD). He was once the International Head of campaigns of ActionAid International and Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria.

He was also a Commissioner in the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Odunuga was the Abuja Bureau Chief and Deputy Editor of The Nation newspapers.

The 1990 graduating student of the then Olabisi Onabanjo State University has attended several journalism courses in Nigeria and outside the country.

Owoeye-Wise is a graduate of Religion and Philosophy from the University of Jos, Plateau State.