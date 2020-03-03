Joe Effiong, Uyo

Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, has commended Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, for his political tolerance.

Lawan made the commendation, on Sunday, during the 60th birthday celebration and thanksgiving service of a senator representing Eket, Akon Eyakenyin, at Destiny International Mission, Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo.

He said as a politician, Governor Emmanuel is a decent man and very tolerant leader.

The Senate president said Governor Emmanuel represents the politics of a new Nigeria defined by how to reach the desired destination in service delivery, devoid of partisanship.

Also, Emmanuel lauded the unprecedented acceptability of Lawan’s leadership at the National Assembly, describing the Ninth Senate as one of the most peaceful in the history of Nigeria’s democracy.

He congratulated Eyakenyi on her 60th birthday celebration and commended her for acknowledging God as her source and prayed for God’s help for greater accomplishments in her life.

Eyakenyi thanked God for her 60-year life journey, her family life, her successful election into the Senate and thanked the governor and his wife, Martha, for their support, saying she remains indebted to the people of the 12 local government areas of the senatorial district who ensured her emergence.

Meanwhile, Governor Emmanuel has warned all aspirants jostling for the state governorship in 2023 to steer clear and allow him work.

The governor, who spoke at Eyakenyin’s 60th birthday celebration and thanksgiving service in Uyo, said he would be remembered from the legacy of developments left behind and not the person he anointed to take over from him.

He said he was seeking God’s guidance on who to support as his successor in 2023.

Governor Emmanuel made public his template for administering the state, saying he would work towards delivering on the completion agenda of his administration rather than getting involved in the politics of succession as canvassed by political gladiators seeking power in 2023.

“We are out to work in 2020. I don’t want any distraction; so let nobody come and consult me; because at the end of the day nobody will ask me who did you anoint for what office, but what did God use you to do within the time that he gave you.

“Akwa Ibom has moved away from that point that one man can come and raise shoulders, no matter who you are in the state today. From the prayers we offer in this land, no single person can determine the destiny of this land any longer, because it is a collective decision and led by the Almighty God,” he said.