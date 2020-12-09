From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Idris Wase and some members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will on December 18 discuss practical approaches to internal democracy in the ruling party.

The leaders, who will gather at the APC Press Corps annual conference, slated for December 18, will handle the topic titled “Contestation, a veritable process in deepening democratic norms, values and culture: The APC story”.

Among the governors billed to be part of the 2020 annual conference are the Chairman, Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, his Kogi State counterpart, Governor Yahaya Bello, and Gombe State Governor Abubakar Mohammed Inuwa.

The rollcall of ministers and other appointees of government attending the event include Minister of Petroleum Resources, Minister of Information and the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, as well as the Women Representative in APC Caretaker Committee, Stella Okotete, and Senator Rochas Okorocha, are among other prominent party leaders that will give goodwill messages.

In a statement released Tuesday in Abuja by the press corps leadership, while the Senate President is expected to give a keynote address, the Deputy Speaker will be on hand to highlight efforts of the National Assembly on the ongoing constitutional review assignment.

A paper on the topic will be extensively delivered by the Director-General of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) Salihu Moh. Lukman.

‘The APC Press Corps, a platform for accredited representatives of all the major media organisations covering the activities of the ruling party, gather annually to assess its activities in the outgoing year with the aim of improving on its programmes and designing better templates for discharging our professional responsibilities.

‘The aim is also to further deepen its cordial relationship with the rank and file of the ruling party for a better coverage of party policies and programmes, thereby helping to deepen our democracy,’ the statement read.