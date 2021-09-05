President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has described the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, as a distinguished Nigerian who has enriched public office with personal integrity and dedication to work.

Lawan, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Ola Awoniyi, felicitated the SGF on his 65th birthday, and noted that his “glittering public service record is a testimony to his deep knowledge of the system and understanding of it as a veritable vehicle for development.”

The Senate President wished Mustapha many more years of good health and happiness.

Similarly, former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, described the SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, as a seasoned public administrator with proven track record of achievements in the private and public sectors.

Extolling the virtues of Mustapha, Kalu commended the SGF for his patriotic roles in complementing President Muhammadu Buhari’s determined efforts in making Nigeria prosperous.

Kalu said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, as he clocks the glorious age of 65. The SGF is a complete gentleman, seasoned professional and consummate politician.

“He has over the years, sustained his goodwill and pedigree in law, politics and leadership, owing to his outstanding personal attributes. The celebrant has brought to bear in his noble assignment, his cross-national and multi-sector experience in discharging his gargantuan duties and responsibilities.”

He has consistently played noble roles in national development.

“As the SGF marks his 65th birthday anniversary, I join his family, friends and associates in celebrating his accomplishments, which are commendable and worthy of emulation.”

Kalu, while praying to God for longer life for the celebrant, wished the SGF a memorable birthday celebration.

