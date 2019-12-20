President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, led a delegation of the Senate to the Abuja home of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, who died on Wednesday.

The delegation, which included the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and some other principal officers of the Senate, condoled with the wife of the late Senator, Helen Uwajumogu and other family members.

Speaking at the occasion, Lawan said that the Senate will protect the ideals of late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu which he stood for during his stint as lawmaker representing Imo North Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

“We represent Nigerians. The responsibility of ensuring that our people are protected, supported and promoted will continue to be our guiding light and ideal, because this is something that he worked very hard for and believed in.

“This delegation is a delegation from the Senate, and I want to assure this family that we will be in this grief with you, and when you arrange for the funeral, please let us be informed of the arrangements,” Lawan said.

The Senate President added that all through Uwajumogu’s sojourn in the Senate, he remained committed to serving Nigerians and its citizens.

Lawan informed the family that the Senate will appoint one of its own to liaise with the family in making arrangements for the funeral of the deceased lawmaker.

The Senate President while signing the condolence register at the family’s residence wrote: “Our Distinguished Colleague and brother, you believed that, as Senators we should always protect our people.”

“We, your colleagues, will certainly remain focused on this ideal. We shall be alive to the task of protecting Nigerians wherever they are.

“Adieu, the quintessential legislator per excellence,” Lawan added.