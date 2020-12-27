From Magnus Eze, Igbere

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has led a long list of eminent Nigerians to join the Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, as the familily marked the 10th memorial of their late father, Chief Joseph Nsiegbe Kalu.

President Muhammadu Buhari was represented by Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah.

Governors David Umahi (Ebonyi), Hope Uzondimma (Imo) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) are also in attendance.

Other notables include, Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senator Theodore Orji, Hon. Nkeiru Onyejiocha, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Chief Gbazueagu Nweke Gbazueagu, Hon. Obinna Chidoka, former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika, Chief Chris Uba, and leader of Ndigbo Lagos, Gen. Obi Umahi (rted), among others.

The event kicked off at exactly noon with an opening prayer. Prelate of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, to bless the venue.

This was followed by the first Bible reading taken by the chief host, Kalu.

Just like the case of Joseph in the Bible, the Prelate in his homily said that “whatever is written is written,” noting that no matter people’s plot against anybody, the will of God would always prevail.