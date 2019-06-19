Fred Itua, Abuja

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has approved the appointments of Babagana Muhammad Aji and Festus Adedayo as his chief of staff and special adviser on Media and Publicity, respectively.

In a statement signed by Lawan’s Special Adviser on Administration, Dr. Betty Okoroh, the appointments were with immidiate effect.

Aji, who is currently an Administrative Coordinator of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Outreach Services, holds a Master Degree in Educational Planning and Administration, and another one in Public Administration both from University of Maiduguri. He started his working career with the University of Maiduguri in 1987 as Administrative Assistant and rose to become the Registrar of the University in 1997. He later joined the services of University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) where he was appointed as Director in 2016.

Adedayo, on the other hand, is a Ph.D holder in Political Communication, from the University of Ibadan, and a member of the editorial board of Tribune newspapers.

He was special adviser on Media to Oyo state governor between 2011 to 2015, special adviser on Media to Enugu state governor between 2004 to 2007 and he was special sssistant to the governor on Public Policy Analysis, between 2003 and 2004.