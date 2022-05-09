From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, former governors, Olusegun Osoba and Gbenga Daniel, as well as the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Shamsuna Ahmed and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, are among dignitaries expected to grace the official installation of Solomon Olamilekan Adeola as the Aremo-Oba Yewaland.

The chieftaincy title which will be conferred on Adeola by the President of Yewa Traditional Council, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, the Olu of Ilaro, and 49 other Yewa royal fathers is billed to hold on May 14 at Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun state.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Media Adviser to Adeola, Kayode Odunaro, yesterday, in a statement said the Yewa traditional council in a letter dated, September 29, 2021 entitled: “Conferment of the prestigious title of Aremo of Yewaland,” had made it known that the council approved the conferment of the title of Aremo of Yewaland on Adeola over four years ago.

According to Odunaro, the title, the traditional council said was in recognition of Adeola’s sustained, persistent, uncommon passion and continuous support towards the growth and development of new Yewaland.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He added that the senator who received the letter, personally signed by Oba Olugbenle, accepted the honour and the installation was fixed as part of the 10th anniversary of the installation of the paramount ruler.

“The unprecedented installation which also included a title of Yeye Aremo for the senator’s wife, Temitope, is expected to be witnessed by all Yewa obas as well as other obas in Ogun State and Lagos State.

Other Yewa sons and daughters to be honoured with titles alongside the Aremo-Oba include Akeem Ade Adigun as Apagunpote of Yewaland, Ibrahim Dende Egungbohun as Oluomo of Yewaland and Salmot Badaru, former deputy governor of Ogun State as Beere of Yewaland.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“The 10th anniversary celebration of the ascension to the throne of the paramount ruler of Yewaland will also witness the public presentation of the autobiography of Oba Olugbenle, entitled: “Double Grace: Kingship and Service,” under the co-chairmanship of Aliko Dangote and the president of the Senate, with chief launchers as Abdulsamad Rabiu and Kessington Adebutu.”