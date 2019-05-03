Fred Itua, Abuja

Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; governor-elect of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya and over 20 All Progressives Congress (APC) serving senators and senators-elect, on Friday, attended the wedding fatiha of Senator Danjuma Goje’s daughter in Abuja.

Goje’s daughter, Fatima, was given out in marriage to Ibrahim Musa Tunmsa at a ceremony that held at Asokoro Mosque in Abuja.

Among serving senators who attended the wedding event were Sani Ahmad Yerima, Kabiru Gaya, Baba Kaka Garbai, Suleiman Hukunyi, Suleiman Nazif, Shauibu Lau, Senate leader, Ahamad Lawan, Kabiru Gaya, Adamu Aliero, Francis Alimekhena, Abdullahi Sabi, Jibril Barau, Abubakar Kyari and Solomon Olamileken.

Among the senators-elect present were Sa’idu Alkali and Bello Mandiya and Amos Blues.