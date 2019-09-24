Fred Itua, Abuja

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan has made a U-turn on the whereabouts of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), a few days after he claimed that the upper legislative chamber was in possession of it.

Speaking after an hour closed door session, Lawan said they were yet to get the MTEF/FSP from President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also revealed that the 69 standing committees constituted in July will be inaugurated at plenary on Wednesday.