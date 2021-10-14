Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has reconstituted the leadership and membership of some standing and special committees of the Senate.

He made the announcement moments before the upper chamber adjourned plenary, yesterday.

Those to serve as chairmen include Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u – Committee on National Population and National Identity; Adetokunbo Abiru – Committee on Industry; Saidu Alkali – Committee on Trade and Investments; Kabiru Barkiya – Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs.

Those selected as deputies and members are Seriake Dickson – Committee on Interior; and member, Committee on Appropriations; Biodun Olujimi – member, Committee on Appropriations; Tolu Odebiyi – vice chairman, Committee on Marine Transport; Lekan Mustapha – vice chairman, INEC; Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe – vice chairman, Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Others are Moses Cleopas – vice chairman, National Planning and Economic Affairs; Frank Ibezim Chukwuma – vice chairman, Committee on Industry; Nora Ladi Daduut – vice chairman, Committee on Culture and Tourism; and Degi-Biobarakuma Eremieyo Degi – member, Committee on Appropriation.

Lawan urged the new chairmen and deputies to commence their duties immediately, particularly with work on the 2022 budget.

“We expect that these Chairmen and Vice Chairman would start their work immediately, especially to work on the budget defense. We wish them like all of us, the best of tenure and steady hands on their work” he said.