President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, has urged ministries and agencies of government, as well as corporate bodies to partner the Yobe State Government on the Mauyi Ganga Fishing and Cultural Festival.

This year’s event, which held at River Alkamaram, Mauyi Ganga, featured a colourful cultural display and was widely attended by dignitaries including the Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, notable traditional rulers led by Emir of Bade, Mai Suleiman Abubakar and people from within and outside the state.

Speaking on the prospects and benefits of the fishing and cultural festival, the Senate President said that the event which is capable of developing Nigeria’s tourism potential, would provide employment and create wealth for citizens of Yobe State.

“We (President Muhammadu Buhari Administration and the All Progressives Congress, APC) are trying to ensure that we diversify the economy through the promotion of agriculture, solid minerals development and tourism.

“In Yobe State, we are also trying to explore opportunities. The Mauyi Ganga annual fishing and cultural festival is a very old event.

“Unfortunately, in 1993 or there about, the festivities stopped due to some reason and now that we are pushing for diversification, the government of Yobe and indeed the people of Bade Emirate decided that we should revive this and vitalize the event for the benefit of our people.