Fred Itua, Abuja

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has called for the restructuring of the country’s security agencies to enable them combat crime effectively.

Lawan, who made the call while welcoming senators from an eight-week break, lamented the spate of kidnapping, banditry, herdsmen and farmers clash, cattle rustling and ethnic conflicts in the country.

“It is time we probably review our security architecture. Other than adequate funding, we might need some structural changes to enable them perform at the optimum. We must strengthen the agencies to make them more efficient,”

He said the Senate will revisit the 2018 report on insecurity and proffer solutions on how to resolve insecurity challengers in the country.

Lawan, however, commended security agencies for working hard to tackle violent crimes and demanded greater collaboration among the various security establishments.

The Senate also resolved to summon the Minister of Police Affairs, Mr. Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi to appear before it over the deteriorating conditions of police colleges.

This followed the consideration and adoption of a motion tagged: “The deteriorating status of the Police College located at Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State and implication on rising insecurity in the state and the nation.”

The Senate said it would communicate the date of the meeting to the minister.

Sponsor of the motion, Mpigi Barinada, with the state of the college, instead of being ready to train quality police officers, or primed to check and combat insecurity, law and order, it has become an urgent public security concern.

The Senate urged the Inspector-General of Police to consider the rehabilitation of the Police College in Tai Local Government as a matter of national concern.