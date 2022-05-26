From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Senate President and All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Senator Ahmed Lawan has suspended his campaign in Borno State following the attack and killing of 32 men over the weekend by terrorists.

“I am in Borno with my team. We decided to suspend our campaign to console with Your Excellency, the families and people of Borno State following the massacre of over 50 people by ISWAP and Boko Haram,” he told Governor Babagana Zulum during a condolence visit, yesterday.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Lawan said though he is still in the race to secure the ticket of his party at the forthcoming presidential, his visit was purely to sympathise with the people. The Senate President was accompanied by the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu and others members of his campaign team.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Kalu while introducing members of the team urged the state governor not to be deterred by the sad incident. He described Zulum as his best governor in Nigeria.

Zulum thanked the Senate President and his team for the visits.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .