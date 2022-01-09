The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with the victims of the fire outbreak at the Central Market in Nguru, Yobe State.

Shops, stalls, and warehouses got burnt in the fire incident, which also consumed other materials. The fire occurred yesterday morning.

“I commiserate with the people of Nguru and in particular those who were directly affected by the fire outbreak at the main market. We have already reached out to the officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for their quick intervention by providing relief materials to the victims

“We will also make other interventions at our personal level to assuage the plight of all those affected by the incident,” Lawan said.

The Senate President called on the relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the incident with a view to preventing a recurrence.