From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri, Agaju Madugba, Katsina, Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Battle for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) continued, yesterday, as Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Bola Tinubu, Rotimi Amaechi and Godswill Akpabio took their consultations with stakeholders and delegates ahead of the party primary coming on May 30 to Niger, Borno and Katsina states respectively.

This is as immediate past secretary general of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Anthony Sani, dismissed calls for zoning, insisting that presidential elections in the past few years had always be between North and South.

He said North needed the South to win and vice versa, adding that in democracy, elective positions are lobbied for, not won by threat and intimidation.

In a statement, yesterday, he faulted socio-cultural groups of the South and Middle Belt Forum for insisting that presidency must be zoned to a particular group of tribe, otherwise the country would be doomed politically.

Lawan promises reformed education system

While in Minna, Lawan promised to reform the educational system and grow a virile economy if he is elected. He told delegates and stakeholders he was the most experienced among other presidential aspirants having served in the National Assembly for long.

“I’m experienced enough, I have what it takes to be president after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, I’m 63 years.”

He said his achievements as Senate president and his relationship with his colleagues were evident that he would lead the country to a greater path.

“In the last three years that I have been the Senate president, I have been able to work very well with my colleagues, made the Senate very peaceful and cooperative. It is that kind of stability, peace and unity that I want to bring to the Villa in 2023. I want to see a situation where citizens who give information are protected and traditional institution play a role in security of the country, that will be my priority, if elected,” he said.

Borno is for me –Tinubu

Also addressing delegates in Maiduguri, yesterday, Tinubu said he expects total support of Borno State to secure his party’s ticket. He said the reception given to him and his campaign team indicated Borno’s total support for his presidential ambition.

“I hate to leave the podium but the reception given to me and my team here have shown Borno is for me. I have no doubt that Borno is 100 per cent for me.”

He said he would stop vandalism and other security challenges if he eventually gets his party ticket and win the presidential race.

He promised to reward party members who made sacrifices for electoral victories and pleaded with aggrieved members to be patience with the party leadership.

He vowed the APC’s arch-rival, PDP, would not return to power. “Never again;” he said.

Amaechi, Akpabio woo Katsina delegates

Former ministers, Amaechi and Akpabio, met separately with delegates at the Katsina State Government House, yesterday.

Amaechi, former governor of Rivers State, said Katsina had no other option than to support his presidential ambition more so, according to him, that he risked his life on several occasions to ensure the success of President Buhari in 2015. He said he also exploited his position as minister to site the University of Transportation at Daura as well as the development of the Kano-Daura-Jibiya-Maradi rail line to boost trade and economic activities between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

He said if given the opportunity to be president, he would replicate his achievements as Rivers State governor in the areas of agricultural development and security.

For Akpabio, former governor of Akwa Ibom state and the immediate past minister of Niger Delta, the position of Nigeria’s president requires experience which he said he had acquired over several years.

He said his regime would embark on a three-point agenda of technology-driven security operations, unification of the entire country which he noted would eliminate separatist agitations and an economic policy that will ensure gainful employment for the youth population.