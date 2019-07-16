Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has urged the players of the Super Eagles to put behind them the 2-1 defeat against Algeria and deliver the third place medal at the2019N Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Lawan, who met with the players after the match at the Cairo International Stadium, said President Muhammadu Buhari is pleased with the team’s performance at the AFCON and was waiting to receive the team at the Aso Villa when they return from Egypt.

Senator Lawan praised the players for losing gallantly, saying that rather than be sad with the result against Algeria, Nigerians are solidly behind them, adding that the federal government’s delegation would stay behind to give the players the necessary support to win the match against Tunisia tomorrow.

“Nigerian’s are happy with you and President Muhammadu Buhari is happy as well. He watched the match on TV and told us to congratulate you for the feat you have achieved, even though you lost in the semi final. As the delegation from the government, we will be with you to give you all the necessary support until you defeat Tunisia on Wednesday,” the Senate president said.

Other members of the delegation are the immediate past Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung, President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engr Habu Gumel, Senators Sani Musa, Bello Mandiya and Gabriel Suswan, as well as Umar Saidu Gajo and Ocheme Okopi.