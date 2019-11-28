Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday told the management of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas to make Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) or cooking gas readily available for domestic use.

Lawan who spoke when the Managing Director of the NLNG, Tony Attah and his management team visited him in Abuja, according to a statement by Ola Awoniyi, special adviser (media) to the Senate President.

He urged the NLNG boss to ensure improved supply of cooking gas across the country.

Lawan said: “The LPG you bring to the country, you should bring more because if we have to move away from using the firewood and so many other things that can cause problems to the environment, we have to have more LPG for cooking. I believe that you have the wherewithal. If it requires a policy or legislation, I believe there is need to fast track our ability to make the LPG available to Nigerians. Today what is available to Nigerians is very low. I believe that we can do much better than that.”

The Senate President described the NLNG as a project that is so important and critical to the citizens what it takes to be very ambitious” like other leading gas-endowed nations.

Earlier, Attah said the visit was to intimate the Senate President with the progress made by the company.

He said that the NLNG is seen as the fastest growing liquified natural gas company in the world.