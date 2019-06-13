Fred Itua, Abuja

Former governor of Enugu State and senator representing Enugu East, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, yesterday, attributed the emergence of the new Senate President, Ahmad Lawan to a bi-partisan support.

Nnamani spoke in Abuja during the unveiling of his legislative agenda.

He said the two arms- Legislature and Executive could coexist without frustrating the agenda of the government.

With Lawan’s academic background and legislative experience, Nnamani said the Ninth Assembly will churn out people-oriented bills and other interventions in consultation with the Executive arm.

“So based on the election of Ahmad Lawan that happened on Tuesday, I can tell you it was a bipartisan effort. As an academic and an intellectual, I have been able to read between the fine line.

“I believe that the two arms of government (Executive and Legislature) are co-dependent and as long as we wish each other well; as long as the focus is Nigeria, the Senate can act independently.

“The Senate can assert itself without confronting the Executive or jeopardising the goals of discipline.

“I believe that Senator Ahmad Lawan is going to find a meeting point between the level of independence and the level of frustrating the Executive. But the two can go together.”

On his legislative agenda, Nnamani said he will focus on health, South east development and other areas that require legislative intervention.