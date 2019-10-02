The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) says it has employed 20 physically-challenged persons as sweepers of pedestrian bridges across the state.

The Managing Director (MD) of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said in a statement on Wednesday that the Authority was desirous of empowering physically-challenged persons and integrating them into the vision of a cleaner and livable environment.

Gbadegesin said that LAWMA had stepped up its drive to rid the state of waste, and it became necessary to engage all stakeholders, including physically-challenged persons.

He said that the cleanliness of Lagos State was a collective responsibility and all hands must be on deck to help realise the vision of building a cleaner city that all would be proud of.

”That is why we have decided to engage these special sweepers to play their own part in achieving this,” he said.

LAWMA, according to the statement, engaged the services of the physically-challenged sweepers instead of leaving them to beg on the streets.

They would be assigned to clean various pedestrian bridges such as Ojota New Bridge, Alausa Secretariat Bridge, Ikeja-Along Bridge, CMS Bridge and a host of others.

”They will ensure that these locations are always cleaned up during the day,” the managing director said.

According to LAWMA, there are plans to employ more.

It urged the sweepers to contribute their own quota towards establishing environmental sustainability in the state.

The Authority has also called for the support and cooperation of all Lagosians in keeping the state clean. (NAN)