Member of the House of Representatives representing Bodinga/ Dange/ Shuni/ Tureta, Federal Constituency, Dr Balarabe Kakale, has called for a constitutional amendment to give defined roles to traditional rulers in the country.

Kakale (PDP- Sokoto), while addressing newsmen in Sokoto on Sunday, said the gesture would give a better room to strengthen the security architecture in the country.

“The traditional rulers need to be given more defined roles in the constitution, not the passive roles they were usually given.

“They have been contributing a lot to education, health, agriculture, security and the economy of the country. In fact, their positive contributions for centuries, have generally yielded our successes of today,” he said.

He also appealed to Nigerians to see security as everyone’s business.

“As patriotic citizens, all well meaning Nigerians should support the nation’s security agencies,” the lawmaker said.

He, then, urged the Federal Government to allocate more funds to the nation’s Armed Forces and other security agencies to bolster the provision of adequate ultra-modern equipment and training.

“There is the need to empower the Armed Forces and other security agencies to deploy the massive use of technology to be in tune with the current global trends.

“There is also the need to holistically improve the general welfare and motivation of the officers and men of the Armed Forces , as well as sister security agencies in the country .