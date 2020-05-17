Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, Oluwole Oke, has faulted the introduction of a parliamentary system of government in local government councils in the state.

Oke, in a statement on Sunday, said the practice of a parliamentary system of government in Osun local government councils is a misnomer, arguing that it does not have constitutional backing.

The lawmaker charged the Osun State House of Assembly and the state executive to reverse the subsisting system of government at the local level.

According to him, ‘Osun State is a common patrimony of both the living and the next generations. This is the reason why it’s important for us not to create an avenue for the future generations of the indigenes of our dear state to issue us a query we won’t be able to answer with the deserved patriotism.

‘The system is an affront to the Federal Government. There should be a uniformity of purpose in the system of government.

‘As it is the case in Osun State today, governance at the local government level is a bundle of confusion which is not doing the citizenry any good. If the Federal Government has favoured parliamentary system of government, such would have been the grundnorm of our constitution.’

He added that the continued operation of a parliamentary system of government at the local government level is an invitation to anarchy with the subsequent arrest of development at the grassroots.

The federal lawmaker vowed that he would take legal steps to ensure that the local government administration in the state is not run outside the provision of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).