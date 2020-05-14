A member of the House of Representatives, Wole Oke (PDP-Osun), on Thursday applauded the appointment of Prof. Ibrahim Gambari as Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oke, in a statement to newsmen in Abuja, said that Gambari’s global wealth of experience in administration, spanning several years was a great asset to the nation at this time.

The lawmaker, representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun, said that Nigerians would benefit from this action of President Buhari.

He said that Nigerians and friends of the country should work together to move the nation forward.

“Nigerians, across the federation and in the diaspora, must work concertedly with one another, to promote common grounds, on which the survival of our great nation depends.

“The surest way of attaining this is through ensuring that Nigerians, especially the elites engage in fruitful dialogues which would rapidly promote our National Unity,” he said.

Oke described Gambari as a scholar of repute, a swift diplomat, very responsible man with a character of a statesman.

“As an experienced public officer, both at home and abroad, I feel that Nigeria is indeed in very good hands with him as the Chief of Staff,” he said. (NAN)