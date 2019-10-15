Perpetua Egesimba

The Deputy Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni, has awarded the scholarship to 35 indigent undergraduates in Lagos Island Constituency 1, worth N100,000 each for their tertiary education.

Eshinlokun empowered the indigent undergraduates at a stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos Island, where he also used the opportunity to give the scholarship awards to the 35 students in his constituency.

The deputy speaker said the 2019 scholarship scheme is restricted to students, who have already gained admission for the 2019/2020 academic session, and must present the admission letter, copy of their West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result, secondary school testimonial, birth certificate, and LASSRA ID.

“The purpose of this scholarship scheme is to offer educational support to indigenous Lagos Island Constituency 1 students, who performed well in the 2019 UTME and already gained admission into a tertiary institution.

“ The goal of the scholarship is to promote philanthropic spirit among students of this constituency as a form of motivation and succour to the parents,” he said.

The beneficiaries, who were given N100,000 each, were mainly science students, particularly those reading Medicine, Physics and Microbiology.

He reiterated his commitment to improving the lives of his constituents, especially the leaders of tomorrow through empowerment, job creations, financial and educational support.