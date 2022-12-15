From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A National Assembly lawmaker from Anambra State, Chief Dozie Nwankwo, representing Anaocha, Dunukofia and Njikoka Federal Constituency has commissioned a 350-capacity Center For Development And ICT at Enugwu Ukwu in Njikoka Council Area of Anambra State.

Chief Nwankwo in his remarks, said that he conceived the center and started the project as a result of the challenges his constituents were facing in skill acquisition and access to web information.

“In this age that the world has become a global village every effort must be made to provide Information and Communication Technolog (ICT) facilities for our people and I took up this construction and equipping the center as my widow’s mite in skill development, acquisition and ICT in my constituency. The ICT HUB is fully equipped with modern technology for ICT experiences and training and for skill development.

“The capacity is for 250 computers but currently it is equipped with 150 fully installed and functional systems, “ he said.

Nwankwo, also the Senatorial candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) noted that the center would, to a large extent, empower over 350 youths yearly in various fields of endeavour, adding that it was not open to Enugwu Ukwu people alone but also the entire Anambra Central Senatorial District

He expressed optimism that the center would provide employment for the youths of his constituency. He said that discussions were on the way to use the center as Examination Center for National Examinations such as JAMB and NECO.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State while commissioning the project tasked other politicians and those in the private sector on investment on skill acquisition as well as vocational education in the State.

The Governor said that would assure the future of the youth and generation unborn.

He noted that such concept was key to the development of the youth in Anambra State, adding that instead of people wasting funds on frivolities that such money could be channelled into the capacity building of the younger generation.

“I can only attend such functions like what Hon Dozie Nwankwo has done because it has multiplayer effect on the socio-economic development of our dear State and the country in general.

“I urge politicians, businessmen and women as well as captains of the private sector to invest more on vocational training and education of our younger generation and those yet inborn in order to secure the future of our children.

“We are all aware of the challenges our economy is facing as well as other countries and most counties have become proactive by investing more on vocational education and skill development to fight crime and unemployment, ” the Governor said.