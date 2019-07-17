Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Yusuf Adebisi, Son of popular Ibadan Fuji music star, Taiwo Adebisi, also known as Taiye Currency, has called for deployment of more security operatives in Ibadan South West Constituency 1, following recent rampaging violence in the area.

The 25-year-old lawmaker and member, Oyo State House of Assembly made the call, yesterday, during presentation of report of the Ad-hoc Committee on urgent need to find lasting solution to the perennial problem of gang violence in some areas in the constituency.

The lawmaker, who also is the deputy chief whip, said the areas, including Idi-Arere, Iyana Asuni, Born Photo, Foko, Isale Asaka, Orita Merin, Popoyemoja and Isale Osi had been an abode of hoodlums, drug addicts, ex-convicts and miscreants for a long time.

Adebisi, therefore, called for deployment of more security operatives, noting that the constituency is a large area with shortfall of security men.

Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin called for the adoption of recommendations of the committee on the report which was unanimously supported by members of the house.