Chairman, Imo House of Assembly Committee on Public Safety, Intelligence and Securities, Frank Ugboma, has cautioned Senator Rochas Okorocha, immediate past governor of the state, over his utterances.

The former governor had on Friday said his arrest order by the state government was an open invitation to anarchy and fracas in the state.

Ugboma said in Lagos yesterday that it was wrong of Okorocha to question constituted authority in the state.

The lawmaker representing Oguta constituency of Imo, said beating of the committee chairman of recovery of government property was wrong as he was on an official assignment for the state.

“In 2011 when Okorocha took over from Chief Ikedi Ohakim as Imo governor, he made Dr. Placid Ekwueme, his recovery committee chairman and no one attacked him even when he attacked and took away things from people.

“Ekwueme went to homes to recover alleged stolen property and nobody stopped him. Why is Okorocha bitter and angry now.

“Okorocha’s reaction is an affront on a sitting governor and his statement an insult on all of us. It is also a disservice in his office as a lawmaker of the Federal Republic of Nigerian and a past governor of the state. The office of a governor in a state is an exalted one which Okorocha also occupied.”