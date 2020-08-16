Zika Bobby

A member of the House of Representatives, Mufutau Egberongbe, at the weekend said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s recent visits to the Apapa area of Lagos State would soon bring an end to the current gridlock being experienced by the motorists.

Egberongbe, noting that the traffic situation in Apapa was becoming unbearable, expressed optimism that the governor’s visits would end the gridlock. “I sincerely believe that respite is near. You will recall that the governor disclosed that the state government had made a request to the Federal Government to prevail on the concessionaire that will be operating the 700-truck capacity Lilypond Terminal at Apapa to open the facility for use without further delay,” he said.

“This is an effort worth commending. This shows that Governor Sanwo-Olu is a working governor. He cares about the plight of the people. And for him to have gone further to donate additional 30 hectares of land in Ijora is another pointer to the fact that he is concerned about restoration of sanity to Apapa,” he added.