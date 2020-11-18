Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The member representing Zango/Jaba Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Amos Gwamna Magaji, has condemned in strong terms the killings of the District Head of Gidan Zaki and his son in Atyap Chiefdom, Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Magaji said the sad event, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, was totally evil and a violation of the sanctity of human lives.

He lamented that the development came at a time peace efforts by the State Government and relevant Stakeholders were underway in the area following previous attacks on communities which left scores of people dead and property destroyed.

The federal lawmaker described the latest attack as barbaric and a deliberate attempt by mischief makers to disrupt the relative peace process that the people were enjoying.

Magaji condoled the Atyap traditional Council and the family of Mr Kuye, prayed to God for the repose of his soul.

The lawmaker said he spoke with a government representative who said the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has vowed that the State Government will not relent in its efforts to apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to book.

He appealed to people in his Constituency to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies and provide useful information that would lead to the apprehension of those who carried out the evil act.