A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Oghene Egoh, has distributed 100 sewing machines to his constituents as part of his empowerment programme.

Egoh, who represents Amuwo-Odofin Federal constituency in Lagos State, also unveiled six blocks of classrooms he provided to a public school in the constituency, on Thursday in Lagos.

“There is no criteria for selection, once you showed interest in tailoring, you will undergo a compulsory six months training, thereafter, you will be qualified as a beneficiary of the sewing machines.

“All the beneficiaries of today’s empowerment programme have undergone mandatory six months training for them to be professional tailors or fashion designers.

“The residents of the constituency are the beneficiaries irrespective of tribe or religion,” he said.

Egoh, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that the six blocks of classrooms built at Satellite Primary School was to accommodate more students enrolled into the school.

“These are passion-driven community projects, my constituent are my priority, I am elected to serve my people and I am ever ready to do so,“ he said.

He assured that the empowerment programme would be sustained to benefit more constituents.

Egoh, who is aspiring for third term in the National Assembly, said he would always do the needful for the overall development of the constituency.

Also, Mr Philips Aivoji, Chairman, Lagos State PDP, urged party members to mobilise support for the PDP ahead of the 2023 elections.

He applauded the PDP lawmaker for his contribution to the society, and urged the beneficiaries not to sell the sewing machines, but use it to earn a living.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Idiat Lamidi, appreciated the lawmaker for the gesture, saying she would use the sewing machines to better her life and that of her family.

“I am a mother of three children, I will take the tailoring job seriously to improve the standard of living of my family and to support my husband,’’ she said.

Another beneficiary, Lanre Salami, said he would use the sewing machine to earn money with which to further his education.

“Once the institution resumes, I will be sewing clothes for my classmates and my colleagues in the school.

“This will not affect my academic performance because I will know how to manage the two careers.

“I will use the money realised to further my education,’’ he said. (NAN)