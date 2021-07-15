From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The lawmaker representing Ekeremor Constituency 1, Hon Tare Porri has doled out bursary and scholarships to indigent students in his area.

Porri, who described education as the fabric that sustains development, said anyone who makes education a watch word for others, has built capital development capacity.

He said the project which he started by buying 250 JAMB forms for students in 2019, now has 100 students from the constituency in the five wards benefitting from the first bursary payments while 20 of them, are on scholarship.

According to him he knew the circumstances in which he went to the University and would want to help a many people as possible not to go through similar circumstances.

”I am particularly excited because this was a promise I made when I came seeking for your support that I would double my support for indigent students in this constituency. I understand the circumstances in which I went to the university. I could recall how I used to carry sand before I pay my fees. So understand what it means to support undergraduates in my higher institution.

“When I was in school Bayelsa State Government was paying us N15, 000 as bursary. I can remember how the money helped in supporting our educational pursuits. So I decided that the only thing I can do for my people is to support them through education. This is just the beginning, 100 students from the constituency from the five wards benefitted for the first bursary payment, while 20 are on scholarship.”

Porri who disclosed that women of the constituency are not left out through his skill acquisition and empowerment scheme where women will acquire training in different craft for two months and will be getting starter packs from partners like Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for them to kick start their lives.

