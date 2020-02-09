Peter Anosike

The member representing Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency 2,Engr Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson has given out free UTME forms to 250 students in his constituency.

Speaking at the occasion, the lawmakers said his motive was to alleviate the burden from the parents and guardians of the beneficiaries.

Engr Johnson who was represented by his wife, Funke said that education remains the best legacy that a country or parents should leave for their children.

According to the lawmakers, a lot of people who would have become doctors, engineers, lawyers and other professionals, are today roaming the streets because their parents could not afford their UTME forms when they finished secondary school

According to her, her husband believed so much in education and that money should not hinder children from attaining their full potential in life.

He said that apart from the free UTME forms, there is also an arrangement for intensive coaching classes for the candidates, starting from tomorrow to enable them come out in flying colours, adding that the best five students among the beneficiaries would also be given scholarship from their first to final years in the university.

According to the lawmaker, the free UTME forms is one of the numerous empowerment schemes lined up for the members of Oshodi-Isolo federal constituency 2.