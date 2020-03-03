Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Chukwuka Onyema, has donated a new Primary Health Centre (PHC) bullt in Ohita community, Ogbaru council area of Anambra State to the Anglican Church in the area for management.

The lawmaker who expressed the confidence that the church would effectively manage the health facility also distributed science equipment and other educational materials to about 12 secondary schools in the constituency.

Anglican Bishop of Ogbaru Diocese, Rt. Rev. Afamefuna Amah, while commissioning the health centre, said that the project would meet the health needs of people of the area.

He commended the lawmaker for thinking it wise to attract the project to the community saying that qualitative health facility was one of the basic needs of the people.

The prelate also lauded the lawmaker for supporting the growth of education by providing materials and laboratory equipment to secondary schools in the constituency.

Onyema said he felt the pains of the people and the challenges they go through as it concerns their health, hence, his resolve to ensure that they have access to good health centre.